As he announced on Twitter, Drake transfer linebacker Tanner Pollock has committed to the Iowa football program as a preferred walk-on.

He led the Bulldogs with 100 tackles last season while adding 5.5 TFL and snagging two interceptions over 11 games this season. He was named to the Pioneer League Honorable Mention All-Defensive Team. Following four years in Des Moines, Pollock entered the portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He stands at 6'1" and weighs 210 pounds.

During his time in the portal, Pollock visited Iowa's campus twice, visited Iowa State and had a visit planned to North Dakota State.

"I entered the portal because I knew I was graduating and thought I could play at a higher level," he said. "I decided on Iowa as a PWO to bet on myself and earn a scholarship. I have a lot of experience as a linebacker, and I think I’ll be able to add value to the linebacker room. It was something I’ve always wanted to do since I was a little kid. I had a few other full rides to FCS schools, but I wanted to follow my heart and the Iowa staff treated me so well."