It was just a few short years ago that Keith Duncan was the toast of the town. He kicked a game winning field goal to beat Michigan and everyone figured the placekicker job was his for the rest of his career. Then the next fall, he lost the job to Miguel Recinos. Instead of sulking and taking the easy way out, Duncan stayed at Iowa and this spring he's battling Caleb Shudak for the starting job. He talks about upbeat attitude and also shares an amazing eating story about his roommate and future first round pick, T.J. Hockenson.

