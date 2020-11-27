HawkeyeReport - Duncan continues his battle with Nebraska

Last year Keith Duncan closed out a last second win over Nebraska by posing after making a game winning field goal and blowing kisses to the Cornhusker sidelines. The Nebraska players apparently had a few words for the Iowa placekicker before the game and he backed it up making four of five field goals. He talks about the good natured chatter, takes a shot at Nebraska players, complains about his uncle who is a Nebraska fan, and his missed field goal late that his the crossbar.

