IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa kicker Keith Duncan and defensive back D.J. Johnson have been recognized as Big Ten Conference Players of the Week following Iowa’s 18-17 win at Iowa State. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten office.

Duncan was named Special Teams Player of the Week, while Johnson is the co-Freshman of the Week.

Duncan, a junior from Weddington, North Carolina (Weddington HS), connected on a career-best four field goals at Iowa State. His final kick from 39 yards provided the margin of victory with 4:51 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Duncan (5-foot-10, 180-pounds), also connected from 25 yards on Iowa’s first drive of the game and from 40 yards on the final play of the first half. He nailed a 42-yarder late in the third quarter.

For the season Duncan has made all eight field goal attempts and 8-of-8 PAT attempts. He leads the team in scoring with 32 points. Duncan has made four kicks of at least 40 yards. He is seeing his first action since 2016, when he made 9-11 field goal attempts and 38-39 PAT attempts (one was blocked).

Johnson is a redshirt freshman from Indianapolis, Indiana (North Central HS). He started for the first time in his career at Iowa State, recording eight tackles. Johnson had six solo tackles and two assists, along with two pass break-ups.

Johnson (5-10, 183) used 2018 as a redshirt season after seeing action in three games. The Big Ten weekly honor is the first of his career.

Duncan was previously recognized in 2016, earning the weekly honor following Iowa’s 14-13 win over Michigan. Duncan contributed two field goals in that win, including the game-winner from 33 yards on the final play of the game.

