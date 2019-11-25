IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa kicker Keith Duncan has been named one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award. The announcement was made Monday by the Palm Beach Country Sports Commission, presented by the Orange Bowl.

Narrowed down from 20 semifinalists, Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship and Washington State’s Blake Mazza are the other two finalists. Iowa’s Nate Kaeding won the award in 2002 and was a finalist in 2003.

Duncan (5-foot-10, 180-pounds), a Weddington, North Carolina, native, was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week earlier Monday. He connected on four field goals (23, 45, 24, 29) in Iowa’s win over Illinois to break the Big Ten and Iowa single-season record with 27 made field goals. The four made field goals ties a career high (Iowa State, Purdue) and his six field goal attempts were a career-best.

This season, Duncan is 27-of-32 on field goal attempts, 12-of-16 on field goals of 40 or more yards, and a perfect 22-of-22 on PATs. Duncan’s 36 career made field goals are the sixth-most all-time in program history.

Duncan was recognized by the Lou Groza Award following his play in wins over Iowa State and Purdue.

The winner of the award will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show Thursday, Dec. 12.