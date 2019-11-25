IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa kicker Keith Duncan has been recognized as the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, following Iowa’s 19-10 win over Illinois. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten office.

Duncan (5-foot-10, 180-pounds), a Weddington, North Carolina, native, earns his third career weekly honor. He won the weekly award this season for his play at Iowa State and in 2016 for his performance against Michigan, including the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Duncan connected on four field goals (23, 45, 24, 29) to break the Big Ten and Iowa single-season record with 27 made field goals. The four made field goals ties a career high (Iowa State, Purdue) and his six field goal attempts were a career-best.

This season, Duncan is 27-of-32 on field goal attempts and 12-of-16 on field goals of 40 or more yards. Duncan’s 36 career made field goals are the sixth-most all-time in program history.