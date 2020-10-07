Duncan ready for challenge ahead
How do you follow up one of the greatest seasons by a field goal kicker in Big Ten history? That's the task for Keith Duncan heading into the start of the 2020 season. The Iowa placekicker isn't lo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news