Instead of sulking the past two years, Keith Duncan kept a positive attitude and kept working on his craft. The results thus far this fall have been outstanding. Duncan is a perfect 8-8 on field goal attempts and on Saturday in the biggest game to date this season, he was a perfect 4-4 on field goals at windy Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. He discusses the keys to his early season success and if there might be a scholarship in his future.