HawkeyeReport - Duncan talks senior day and Iowa career

It's been quite a ride for Keith Duncan. From a true freshman walk-on who makes a historic kick against Michigan to losing the job, to getting it back and become a consensus All American, it has been quite an amazing ride. But, Duncan said on Tuesday that the ride is coming to a close and he will pursue a career in the NFL and then eventually move back to the Iowa City area to settle down. He recaps his Iowa experience, his new love for scented candles, and much more.

