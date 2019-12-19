IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan and junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs have been named first-team All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America, the FWAA announced Thursday.



It is Duncan’s third first-team All-America selection (FWAA, Associated Press, Sporting News), making him the 26th consensus All-American in program history (Calvin Jones (1954, ’55) and Larry Station (1984, ’85) were honored on more than one occasion), and 11th under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Iowa’s last consensus All-Americans were defensive back Josh Jackson and linebacker Josey Jewell in 2017, who were unanimous consensus All-Americans.

Wirfs garnered two first-team All-America selections (Walter Camp, FWAA) and four All-American honors overall.

Duncan (5-foot-10, 180-pounds), a Lou Groza Award finalist, set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records with 29 made field goals, a total that ranks sixth-best all-time in the NCAA. Duncan set a school record with six field goal attempts in Iowa’s win over Purdue. His 34 attempts on the season are a school record.

Duncan, a native of Grapevine, Texas, attended Weddington (North Carolina) High School. He was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in wins over Iowa State, Illinois, and Nebraska. Duncan booted a game-winning 48-yard field goal with one second to play at Nebraska. He connected on four field goals (23, 45, 24, 29) in Iowa’s win over Illinois, and also had four in the 18-17 win at Iowa State.

For the season, Duncan is 29-of-34 on field goal attempts, 14-of-18 on field goals of 40 yards or more or, and a perfect 25-of-25 on PATs. Duncan’s 38 career made field goals are the sixth-most all-time in program history.

Duncan earned the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year Award in the Big Ten and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.

Wirfs (6-foot-5, 322-pounds), who attended Mount Vernon (Iowa) High School, was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.

He started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle, with 32 career starts in three seasons. He was one of six semifinalists for the 2019 Outland Trophy. He earned honorable mention honors in 2018, and in 2017 was the first true freshman to start at tackle under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Iowa (9-3, 7-3) will face USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 27 (7 p.m. CT, FS1). For ticket and bowl game information, visit hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral.