HawkeyeReport - Dynamic duo leads Hawkeyes to victory

The Hawkeyes knew that at some point in the second half the Badgers would make their push and try to take the lead. As Wisconsin cut Iowa's lead to three, it was the dynamic duo of Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp that held firm, scored baskets, help get stops, and lead the Hawkeyes to perhaps their best win of the year, a 15 point win over Wisconsin. Following the victory, Wieskamp discussed his continued hot shooting and the killer mentality that Garza brought to the floor. Garza discusses if he's heard any of the outside noise about the player of the year discussion and his mentality coming into the game.

