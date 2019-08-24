News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-24 10:33:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Early breakdown of Iowa hoops schedule

Toxovi3rinxtzpf87xel
Fran McCaffery wasn't kidding when he said this would be his toughest schedule.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

As the 2018-19 Iowa basketball season came to an end following an overtime loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament, Fran McCaffery met with the media in the hallway at Nationwide Arena in Columbus...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}