Early look at Grand Canyon
We have a bracket and we know that the Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament journey will begin against Grand Canyon. What is Grand Canyon, besides a national park? It’s a for profit Christian university actual...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news