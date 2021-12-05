Early look at Kentucky
The Hawkeyes are headed to Orlando for the holidays and for the second time in the Ferentz era they will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline.Following the loss on Saturday night to Michiga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news