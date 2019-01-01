Nick Easley didn't ride along on the easy path to success in college football. He went the junior college route out of high school and then walked on at Iowa and quickly earned a scholarship. The Newton, IA native led the Hawkeyes in receiving last year and in the 2019 Outback Bowl, he capped his Hawkeye career with a performance that he will cherish forever. Easley talks with great emotion about his path to Iowa and what it meant to him that Kirk Ferentz gave him the opportunity to play for the Hawkeyes and earn MVP honors in the Outback Bowl.

