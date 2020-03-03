Waukee defensive end Eddie Saidat has grown up following the Hawkeyes and that is what continues to make their interest in him even more special.

Q: What were your first thoughts on your visit at Iowa today for junior day?

SAIDAT: I thought it was a great experience. I had lots of great interactions with coaches and learned about what it takes to be an Iowa football player, specifically when talking to Coach Ferentz, Coach Doyle and Coach Bell. I had lots of fun.

Q: How would you describe the message you received from the coaches regarding what it takes to be an Iowa football player?

SAIDAT: The three things I learned that every coach said were toughness while doing what’s best for the team even if it’s not what’s best for you. Second work ethic, where you show your how behind everything you do and have a purpose. And third, being dependable. The best ability is dependability.

Q: What did you do during the course of the day?

SAIDAT: Facility tours, player panel, and a sit-down with position coaches.

Q: What part of the day did you enjoy most?

SAIDAT: The part of the day I enjoyed most was Coach Doyle’s presentation on what it takes to be a Hawk.

Q: Which coaches did you talk with most and how were those conversations?

SAIDAT: I talked with Coach Bell and Coach Niemann most and they went very well.

Q: Did they say anything new about you as a player/recruit?

SAIDAT: Yes, they want me to come to a spring practice and come back to camp. Multiple coaches will be coming to Des Moines to visit with me in person.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program at this point?

SAIDAT: I feel really strongly about the Iowa program and what it has to offer.

Q: Does it still remain surreal being recruited by Iowa after growing up an Iowa fan?

SAIDAT: Yes, it has always been a dream of mine to play for the Hawks and now that dream is starting to seem pretty real.

Q: What do you feel you learned about Iowa during the day?

SAIDAT: I learned a lot more about the culture and what goes on behind the scenes. I also found a better understanding for everything they do for student-athletes to make sure they are as successful as possible.

Q: What is your next point of contact with Iowa?

SAIDAT: Spring practice and then Coach Bell said he would be coming around to chat with me in April. Then camp sometime in late May or early June.

Q: Do you have any other visits planned ahead?

SAIDAT: So far, I have Kansas State on March 27th, South Dakota State on April 3rd, and Minnesota State-Mankato on April 25th. I have others but I still have to talk with my parents about what fits best for our schedules.

Q: What colleges are recruiting you the hardest at this point?

SAIDAT: Iowa, Kansas State, SDSU, Minnesota State-Mankato, North Dakota State and St. Thomas.

Q: Do you know which schools you will camp at this summer?

SAIDAT: Iowa, Kansas State, SDSU, and North Dakota state so far.

Q: What are your workout plans going forward?

SAIDAT: I plan to do some workouts on Sundays with JC Moreau. I have track every day and will be lifting three days a week.