Eight Iowa wrestlers advance through opening round

DETROIT - The University of Iowa wrestling team wrestling team advanced eight wrestlers to the round of 16 Thursday afternoon at the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena.

Iowa scored bonus points in three of its eight wins, including a technical fall by Austin DeSanto at 133, a fall from Max Murin at 149 and a major decision from Jacob Warner at 197.

DeSanto gave up an early takedown but responded with 13 straight first-period points at 133 pounds. He scored six more in the second before terminating the match in four minutes, nine seconds with a 19-3 technical fall, his 11th of the season.

Murin was leading 10-3 before securing a fall in four minutes, 48 seconds at 149. The fall was his first of the season. Warner piled up over four minutes of riding time in an 8-0 major decision at 197. The major was his third of the postseason and sixth of the season, tying a single-season career high.

Returning NCAA finalists Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer were two of five Hawkeyes to move on with a decision. Eierman scored four takedowns in an 11-4 win at 141. Kemerer scored a takedown in the first 30 seconds and added points for an escape and riding time in a 4-0 shutout at 174.

Kaleb Young’s second-period takedown was the difference in a 3-2 decision at 157. Alex Marinelli scored a pair of takedowns in a 7-2 win at 165, and Tony Cassioppi closed the dual with a 4-0 shutout at 285.

Freshman Drake Ayala and sophomore Abe Assad both dropped decisions in their NCAA debuts. Ayala fell 12-9 at 125 and Assad, who qualified for the national tournament before it was cancelled in 2020, lost 6-3 at 184.

The Hawkeyes have 12.5 team points, tying Michigan for second place. Penn State leads the team race with 15.5 points.

UP NEXT

The second round of the NCAA Championships begins Thursday at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN and WatchESPN.

QUOTING TOM BRANDS

“We have to get ready for 10 matches tonight. We got bonus points at three weights. We need more bonus points and we need to win tough matches. There is a lot of wrestling left.”

IOWA'S FIRST ROUND NCAA RESULTS (# indicates tournament seed)

125 - #20 Fabian Gutierrez (Chattanooga) dec. #13 Drake Ayala (Iowa), 12-9

133 - #5 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) tech. fall #28 Sidney Flores (Air Force), 19-3

141 - #2 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) vs. #31 Wilfredo Gil (Franklin and Marshall), 11-4

149 - #8 Max Murin (Iowa) pinned #25 Corbyn Monson (Central Michigan), 4:48

157 - #9 Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. #24 Doug Zapf (Penn), 3-2

165 - #3 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. #30 Evan Barczak (Drexel), 7-2

174 - #5 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) dec. #28 Benjamin Pasiuk (Army), 4-0

184 - #15 Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech) dec. #18 Abe Assad (Iowa), 6-3

197 - #6 Jacob Warner (Iowa) major dec. #27 Alan Clothier (Northern Colorado), 8-0

285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) dec. #30 Josh Heindselman (Oklahoma), 4-0

IOWA’S SECOND ROUND NCAA MATCHUPS

133 - #5 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) vs. #12 Micky Phillippi (Pitt)

141 - #2 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) vs. #15 Kizhan Clarke (UNC)

149 - #8 Max Murin (Iowa) vs. #9 Kaden Gfeller (OKST)

157 - #9 Kaleb Young (Iowa) vs. #8 Will Lewan (Michigan)

165 - #3 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) vs. #19 Justin McCoy (Virginia)

174 - #5 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) vs. #12 Cade DeVos (SDSU)

197 - #6 Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. #11 Thomas Penola (Purdue)

285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. #14 Luke Luffman (Illinois)

IOWA’S CONSOLATION ROUND NCAA MATCHUPS

125 - #13 Drake Ayala (Iowa) vs. #29 Joe Manchio (Columbia)

184 - #18 Abe Assad (Iowa) vs. #31 AJ Burkhart (Lehigh)

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Penn State 15.5

2. Iowa 12.5

2. Michigan 12.5

4. Arizona State 11.5

5. NC State 11.0

5. Northern Iowa 11.0

7. Nebraska 10.0

8. Oregon State 9.0

9. Oklahoma St. 8.0

9. Virginia Tech 8.0