West Des Moines Valley tight end Eli Raridon has proven early on that he is among the elite in-state football players in the Class of 2022. He was in Iowa City on Saturday for a game day trip with the Hawkeyes.

“I loved it. I really liked the coaches, facilities, and the environment at the game," said Raridon. "The game was really fun to be at and overall it was a great experience.”

Raridon was able to see firsthand what the program had to offer during the course of the visit.

“When I got there, I ate right away," Raridon said. "After that, the recruits got a tour around the facilities, which were very cool. Then we went into the player meeting room and heard a former player talk. After that, we went onto the field to watch the players warm up and run out of the tunnel. Then we watched the game.”

There were a few different things that Raridon mentioned as being his favorite parts of the day.

“Being on the field before the game, seeing the players, talking to the coaches, and watching the game were all awesome highlights of the day.”

Raridon was able to start to develop his relationships with the Hawkeye staff.

“Tyler Barnes, Scott Southmayd, and Coach Niemann," he said. "I liked all of those guys. They were really nice and good people to be around.”

The Hawkeyes are a program that Raridon has always had a lot of respect for overall.

“Iowa does a phenomenal job of developing players into the NFL," said Raridon. "I think they have a great program and great coaches.”

Raridon was able to make one other recruiting trip earlier in the fall.

“I have been to Iowa State as a guest of some friends but have never gotten invited to any other colleges.”

A trio of colleges have been among the ones that Raridon has shown attention to.

“I would say Iowa and Iowa State," Raridon said. "I have gotten some Twitter follows from people from Nebraska too, but that’s about it. I just have had Twitter follows at this point and I’ve only been able to talk to people and coaches when I visit at that college.”

Raridon, who has Division I football bloodlines, has learned a lot from them overall.

“To basically pick a school that has the best long-term value for me.”

One out of state college program has caught the eye of Raridon since he was younger.

“Notre Dame, because my dad played football there.”