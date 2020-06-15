HawkeyeReport - Emotional Barta looks to lead change

The discussions that have been taking place across our country and more specifically within the Hawkeye football program in the last week triggered an emotional response from Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Monday afternoon.

Barta spoke with the media about the separation agreement that Iowa reached with long time strength coach Chris Doyle and retaining a firm out of Kansas City to conduct an investigation of the Iowa football program.



At times, Barta became emotional discussing issues of race and apologized to all current and former players who felt slighted in their experience at Iowa. He discussed if he had seen things in the past that gave him pause, if he had spoken to players about the issues, and if he had confidence that Kirk Ferentz could continue to lead the Iowa program moving forward.



BARTA OPENING STATEMENT

Thanks everybody for coming this afternoon. I'm going to attempt to cover the two announcements that were released earlier today and as well as talk about the events that have happened over the past week and a half.

Starting with the independent review that will be done by Husch Blackwell and will begin immediately looking at any potential racial disparities in the Iowa football program. They will report directly to the President.

On the one hand, we don't need an independent review to tell us we have issues. We know we have issues and have begun taking steps to improve. However, it is important to look into specific concerns and clarify and expand on things. It's been shared with me it will takes weeks, not months, but no hard date on when it will finish.

Over the weekend, we finalized a separation agreement with Chris Doyle. That began with a discussion between Chris and I and then finalized on Sunday. During this past week and half, I've been doing a lot of listening and thinking on important steps to move forward.

Clearly still a lot of work to do done. As difficult as it's been, I appreciate the deep conversations that we've been having. The one that stands out to me the most is a team meeting that occurred one week ago today. There were some difficult and important conversations. Started out with Kirk talking a little bit about issues and then I addressed the team. It may have been a normal meeting if it ended there, but thankfully some of the current players began asking tough questions. At first directed at Kirk or me, but then they were talking to each other, student-athletes and coaches. Very difficult and emotional meeting, but very important to get started. Very thankful to current student-athletes and former ones that spoke up.

As I was thinking about next steps, one of those was a separation with Coach Doyle. Kirk and I talked and we were both in full agreement that was the case. I can tell you this was not a decision I made lightly. It is just one piece of the plan for us moving forward.

Before I move on, I just way to say I'm sorry to any current and former student-athletes that ever felt discriminated against or didn't have the full experience they were looking for at the University of Iowa.

Going back further than a week and a half ago, in the spring of 2018 we were reviewing graduation rates and saw male African-American athletes were graduating at a lower rate than their peers. Not new news and not unique to Iowa, similar statistics elsewhere, but we wanted to do something about it. At my urging, a diversity take force was created to look at that specific issue. In early 2019, they came back with a report and concerns that were raised in interviews. Many of our African-American student-athletes did not feel comfortable being their true selves. Some said they felt like they had to put a mask one when they entered the door, asked to change hair style, and some felt they were't treated well. It was a unanimous survey, but it was reported back that many came from football so we started to address that right away.

In July of 2019, we hired Broderick Binns to new diversity, equity, and inclusion role. Indicated there would be additional training throughout athletic department. Kirk began meeting with staff and African-American student-athletes to address concerns. Liz Tovar's office hired two PhD students working in the Big Ten diversity program. A big part of their job was working with African-American student-athletes. We annually bring in an outside consulting group. The company's name used to be the Dan Beebe group, but now have a different name. He speaks to staff and student-athletes without coaches in the room to hear any concerns. Describes to them how to approach it if you're not comfortable going to your coach, either on campus or in community. Every year we have an anonymous survey athletes can fill out and voice concerns. President's Committee also does interviews with student-athletes.

Prior to last week, we were doing these things and I had convinced myself we were doing enough, but frankly the past two weeks have been a wake-up call. For everybody in Iowa football and Iowa athletics. We knew we were doing things and felt like we were on a path to making things better, but from what I've heard recently clearly it wasn't enough and wasn't happening fast enough.

Where do we go from here? As I mentioned earlier, we need to create a path forward. We are listening and will continue listening. There are still some difficult conversations to have. I'm going to pause right here. I was a student-athlete and I've been in college athletics for many years. Over the years, I've had numerous conversations about racism (chokes up), social injustice, but I would describe those as more surface conversations. I think there are a lot of people willing to say racism is ugly and a bad thing, but the conversations we've been having nationally and here at home go so much deeper than that.

As we go forward, we're committed to change and improvement. I promise you we're going to make mistakes, but when we do we'll correct them. They won't be perfect. There's always going to be differing opinions and a desire to be done right away. We can make changes immediately, but change is going to take time. Here's some steps we're taking: An independent review where we will learn more and get actions that need to be taken in response. We'll continue to listen. One of the things I've known is we need to find better ways where people feel comfortable to go if you can't with your coach. Have to make sure there are other places to go. Need to get better at that.

Kirk has announced that he's forming a former player council to help him make changes and move forward with his team. Kirk and his staff are working on specific changes with his program. Broderick Binns will take leadership of the diversity task force. Broderick reports directly to Liz Tovar on our senior staff. He has full access and support from the University. One of the new charges in having that group be a conduit where our student-athletes can go where they trust the group and know they can go there with concerns. Also working with President's Committee on Athletics and Student Well Being committee. This was actually an idea in one of the conversations I had with one of our former student-athletes. He acknowledged we'd have these conversations before, but didn't feel like we had that in place as well as it could be so I want that task force to be the place.

A few final thoughts before I open it up to questions. I have learned a lot in the past few weeks. I've had a lot of conversations on this topic over the years, but now these conversations are going so much deeper. I don't know if the rest of the country are having the same conversations, but I hope so. We're focused on the difficult issues on Iowa football.

I do remain confident that Kirk Ferentz can lead this team moving forward and many of the attributes that we're all familiar with over the past 20 years are still there and still part of the foundation. That doesn't excuse what we're focusing on today, but the foundation is strong. We need to rebuild trust, get better, and then build on that foundation.

Q: Gary, were you blindsided by this or have any suspicions?

BARTA: The stories that I've heard over the past week and a half caught me off guard. I've not heard specifics like that. As I mentioned, we learned some things when the diversity task force interviewed athletes, which was an eye opening experience. So we started making changes then and maybe lulled into thinking we were doing enough, but my eyes were wide open after reading more of the specifics.

Q: Why didn't Iowa acknowledge issues in 2019?

BARTA: We did acknowledge them. We talked about them in the President's Committee and started working on them moving forward, but it didn't make the magnitude like seeing and hearing about the issues this past week and a half. We put a plan in place to work on it, but in hindsight and in context it wasn't enough. We didn't do enough at that time in hindsight, but we are absolutely focused on it and committed to it today.

Q: Several players mentioned Brian Ferentz and Seth Wallace in concerns. How are those concerns being addressed? Is that part of the task force? As Brian Ferentz's supervisor, what happens is if he mentioned and there are grounds for some sort of punishment?

BARTA: I mentioned on one hand the independent review wasn't needed to show us we have issues because we know we do, but on the other hand it is important and critical to go into detail with the concerns and bring us back what they found. I'm not going to speculate on anything. I'll wait to see what comes back there. I'm not going to pre-determine what I might hear, but if there are personnel issues I need to deal with coming out of that or decisions that we can bring to the task force, we'll sort that out as the independent review is concluded.

Q: In 2014, you fired Tracey Griesbaum for bullying athletes. If this review comes back and determines there has been bullying, will you hold those coaches to the same standard?

BARTA: Well, let me just say that each situation that I deal with is unique. I'm fine with the question, but I'm also very understanding that every situation is unique. I'm going to judge this situation in its unique sense. What is in common and this sounds simple but student-athletes having a chance to have a great experience here is critical and that's the case whether it's field hockey or football. I'm going to wait and see what comes back and take that into account compared to other information I have and make decisions based on that. I'm not saying it's unfair because it's a fair question, but I'm saying every situation is slightly different or maybe significantly different, it just depends.

Q: Gary, you've been to a lot of football practices over the years and traveled to a lot of games. Were there ever instances where you heard things that crossed the line? Did you ever attend off-season conditioning sessions?

BARTA: I've been in the weight room, but I don't remember being in there when they were working out. I try to go to practice in the fall once a week. I do travel with the team. In spring ball, I might make it to one or two practices. To answer your question directly, did I ever say anything that raised a red flag as it pertains to this, the answer is no. Do I see coaches yelling and screaming? Yes. Yelling and screaming is going to occur in coaching. The way I always differentiate is if someone uses a bad word that doesn't cross a line. If someone yells really loud that doesn't cross a line. Where I see crossing a line is when it becomes personal and not about what's trying to be corrected. To answer your question I've not seen anything that crossed the line in my experiences. I've not been to the strength and conditioning room during workouts. It's in a different building and not during a time of year when I'm with the football team regularly.

Q: Gary, when we asked Kirk about Brian, he said there were different levels to the allegations. Did you have a say in those conversations, where did you come up with different levels and have you talked to Brian in the last 10 days about that?

BARTA: A few questions in there. One is different levels of expressing concern. Here's what I'll share with you that I did on Saturday morning. I don't spend much time on social media - I'm not against it, my two kids are on there a lot, I'm not - but Saturday morning as I heard about it I spent a good amount of time looking at what was being said. Beyond that, I haven't had as much time since then, but at some point what's said on social media isn't my focus - what I'm going to focus on is the independent review - but I don't know everything that's been said about Chris Doyle or Brian Ferentz. I've heard Seth Wallace's name has been mentioned and I'm sure Kirk has been mentioned. But I'm comfortable waiting for that review. If there are differences in levels in what Chris is being accused of and Brian or Kirk or Seth, that's where it's going to become really important for the independent review to bring forward.

Q: Gary, with the independent review taking a least a couple weeks to come back, what went into the decision to settling with Chris Doyle and essentially giving him a million dollars instead of waiting until the end of the investigation?

BARTA: Obviously at some point I came to the conclusion that what are the steps we have to make to start moving forward. The independent review is going to occur, but we need to think of things to move forward and that was one of the things. We're in a strength and conditioning phase right now and it made sense. Kirk and I were in full agreement on that being a step, so I started having conversations with Chris. That was a step, the team meetings were a step, and the independent review will be another step.

Q: What gives you the confidence that Kirk can lead the program going forward and how would you explain what he called a blindspot with these issues?

BARTA: Well, I'll start with what I base my confidence on Kirk on. Several things, but one working with him for 15 years and seeing all the positives, over the years when we've found anything that wasn't positive, the seriousness and the way he goes about trying to fix things. I've observed him for the last week and a half. I know how this is impacting him. I know what he's trying to do to move forward. I know the difficult conversations he's having and seen his willingness to change. That's what I'm basing it on. As it pertains to not knowing or should have known, he knows as the leader of the program he's responsible for everything that occurs. How much he knew or didn't know, he and I have had several conversations about that and I believe him that he didn't know all the things that he's heard. You'd have to ask him, but I'm confident that what he did know was there were areas to improve on and they weren't enough, the things that we were doing. I can't answer directly other than what he shared with me, which was he didn't know many of these things and his willingness to say I need to change and I need to get better. I base it on those things as well as his willingness to make changes when it was needed over the course of the past 15 years.

Q: Have you heard from parents over the years that have expressed concerns over Chris Doyle? Also wanted to ask, Ohio State has a Covid policy for players to sign. Did you have athletes sign a release?

BARTA: That's two very unique questions, but maybe you were worried it wouldn't get back to you so I'll try to answer both of them. I've had conversations with parents before, but nothing like the type of issues we're hearing over the past week and a half. It might be a parent that thinks they should have had more playing time or there was a misunderstanding, but nothing to the level we're talking about. I see a lot of parents at games and interact a little bit, but haven't had many deep conversations. Switching gears to Covid, we're still in the middle of trying to figure out the pandemic. I feel good about the way we're bringing people back. To answer your direct question, we have a pledge that our staff and our student-athletes sign. It's not a release. It's more of a commitment and understanding that in order to reduce the possibility of someone getting affected we all have to take responsibility. So every day I have to take a quiz or a test and get my temperature taken, and I was tested, so I signed a pledge as well, like we asked our student-athletes to sign.

Q: Gary, how concerned are you right now about the football program's ability to recruit under these circumstances?

BARTA: Well, I think about it this way. As a parent, my first inclination would be concern and rightly so. I haven't spoken to Kirk and his staff to ask what exactly they have done other than to know they have followed up with the families and my guess is a lot of them are either convinced or are going to wait and see. Any time your program goes through a negative situation or a challenging situation it can potentially impact recruiting. That's not No. 1 on my list of concerns right now. Let's get the situation handled and put a plan in place to improve moving forward and then recruiting will take care of itself.

Q: I was thinking through the years Chris Doyle has scored well on performance reviews because the team has done well on the field, but through a tweet by James Daniels and what happened with George Floyd people are speaking more freely about their experiences. Will there be a different performance review or more criteria moving forward or how do you handle that?

BARTA: I think the best way to answer that is yes we'll make sure processes are in place and we'll do those things. More importantly something you said before that and what it's what I alluded to before when I got emotional and it's just our country being more comfortable to talk about this topic (chokes up). I was in a conversation with five of my peers - not avoiding your question - but I had heard the term DWB. I'd heard that, but hadn't though much about it, Driving While Black. I was in a conversation with several of my colleagues around the country, probably four or five of them who were black, and they each told their personal story about the person when they were a young boy who taught them how to act. Again, I've had conversations about race before. It's easy to say racism is horrible, but the subtleties of learning from colleagues and our student-athletes about what it's like to go through that is very impactful. Back to your question, we have processes in place and I think our University processes are good, but we'll improve them where we need to improve, we'll put them in the job description. But until we create an environment nationally and down into Iowa athletics and Iowa football where forget the form or the job description, are we really creating an environment where you can share a concern and know that it's going to be heard. You talked about a former player that helped get it started and on Monday it was current players that had the courage and trust to speak up. To me, that's one of the biggest changes that is occurring in our country and is occurring in Iowa football and in Iowa athletics. We have to have comfort that we can share openly and not retaliated against whether it's your job or scholarship or whatever it is.

Q: Did you have any conversations with former players that spoke up on Twitter? If so, how would you characterize those and if not, why not?

BARTA: I have. Not a lot, but yes a few. Those that I have I would characterize as very honest and very upfront and direct, but also very supportive. I didn't have a lot of them, but those that I did didn't mince words, but also love this place and want to see it get better and help do their part to do that.

Q: We requested and got a copy of Chris Doyle's current contract. It looked like he was in a period of one year extensions that would then be signed to be effective on July 1st. If that was the case, why was that contract just not renewed?

BARTA: Yes, he had a contract, but what really became our area of focus was coming up with a separation agreement. We used the contract as a guide, but I decided that to move forward sooner rather than later - move forward right now and take that step - we created a separation agreement rather than enact a particular term in his contract.

Q: But it looks like it was effective July 1st, so it could have been right now, right?

BARTA: Obviously I've looked at his contract, but there are several different things that can occur within a contract. The focus wasn't 100% on his contract. The focus was, in my opinion, the sensible and most thoughtful way to move forward was to come up with a separation agreement. We did that. We didn't ignore the contract, but we did it independent of it.



Q: You're going to have players who ask you how you can pay Chris Doyle a million dollars to walk away. Do you have an answer for that?



BARTA: Again, the knowledge that he did have a contract, but more importantly to me I have to find a way to help move us forward. In my opinion, this was a thoughtful and sensible way to move forward. I understand, Mike, that I mentioned in some of my comments there's going to be a lot of opinion and what we should do moving forward. There's going to be a lot of opinion in terms of how fast something should happen. In all those cases, it doesn't make anyone right or wrong, it means all those opinions probably whatever decision I make or Kirk makes, like some other situations, there's going to be a group that thinks it's the right idea and a group that thinks it's the wrong idea. I sat down after listening and hearing and decided to move forward. I'll say it again, this was the sensible, thoughtful way to take one step forward Not the only step, but one step.

Q: Gary, you've talked about the deeper conversations you've had this past week about racism. I'm sure that includes talk about the power structures that keep racial inequality the way it is. Could that change how you do your job, the impact you have, how you evaluate people, and how you do your work?



BARTA: Well, the broad answer to your question is yes. I've heard a lot and learned a lot. I haven't thought specifically about some of the things you've asked, but my guess is every time I make a decision moving forward in personnel and hiring I'm going to remember this moment in time. Shame on me if I don't. Specifically I have committed myself before this to be concerned about and care about diversity whether it's racial diversity, geographic diversity, gender diversity. When I hire staff, I've tried to make that a priority. But you're right, this moment in time will make me reflect even more when I go to make those decisions.

Q: Knowing what led us here and some damaging information on Chris Doyle, do you look back on the rhabdo situation any differently? Do you feel like you missed the mark in not taking action then?



BARTA: Again, like the question you asked about field hockey and now rhabdo, those are fair questions, but I haven't looked back and paused to say I should have done something differently at that time. If you recall, we had a group on campus that consisted of medical professionals and it was a different situation, so I'm not looking back on that right now. I'm focused on this situation we're dealing with right now, not just with Chris Doyle, but all the things we've heard. Now we need to forge a way forward. Learn from what happened and move forward.

Q: There's a lot of talk about the power dynamic between players and coaches. Are you afraid that current players are still going to be afraid to speak out? What can you do to give them confidence to do so?



BARTA: There will always be a hierarchy. Whoever sits in my chair, whoever sits in the coaches' chair, coaches have a lot of influence. Earlier we were talking about how do you make sure there is an outlet for a student-athlete or a staff member where they can go with a concern without it affecting their status. We have spent time on that in the past, but with the diversity task force, we have to make sure student-athletes know the people on the committee and interact with them so they have a trust factor so if something comes up they know they can go to them.



Q: Kirk was asked about managing Brian on Friday. You are directly in charge of him. Do you feel like you can manage him? When a situation like this comes up, it gets a little bit sticky. If you do feel like you can manage him, why is that so?

BARTA: Good question. It's obvious with Brian's relationship to Kirk, the University has a process. People might speculate that we don't, but we don't take it lightly. Brian and I have regular conversations throughout the year. When it comes to football and X's and O's, that's between him and Kirk, but where Brian and I have had conversations over the years, unrelated to this, about specific areas I want him to address. Then we've had specific situations about his career and improving and continuing to get better as an employee. We have those conversations regularly.





