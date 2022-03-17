Emotional Hawkeyes discuss loss to Richmond

Following the stunning loss to Thursday afternoon Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery and Keegan Murray emotionally discussed the loss to Richmond in their first game of the NCAA Tournament.



Q. Walk me through the second half there. In your eyes, what led you guys to come up short?

JORDAN BOHANNON: Richmond is a really great team. I thought we played one of my worst basketball halves all season the first half, and we were only down one. So I knew we had a little bit of light left still in us, and we made a little bit of a run, but got to credit them. They did everything great tonight. They were locked in, and they're playing some of their best basketball this season right now.

Q. Keegan, did they do anything defensively to kind of frustrate you during the game?

KEEGAN MURRAY: They're just physical, and they brought a lot of guys any time I was driving to the basket or in the paint area, so it was really nothing new to me, but I was able to find a lot of guys in kick-outs and things like that. I really feel like I didn't have on score the ball as much this game.

A lot of guys got involved, like Patrick. Had a lot of good open looks. A lot of our guys had open looks from our kick-outs, and, yeah, I just -- they had a good game plan, but we just missed open shots.

Q. Anything positive you take from this game, and anything you need to learn as far as your game and dealing with pace and things of that nature because Richmond, obviously, speed, had a lot of pace, dictated the pace for most of the game?

KEEGAN MURRAY: I think for us it's really just on to next year. Go through the offseason again, get better. We put our stamp on this program, I feel like, positively, so just going into the offseason and work.

Q. Connor and Jordan, I guess, just as real veterans in the program, if you could both just kind of address sort of just the finality. I know this is not what you wanted, but just sort of the -- paint me a picture of what you are feeling right now?

CONNOR McCAFFERY: Yeah, I mean, couldn't be feeling worse. Everybody -- there's only one team that's going to end on a win, but leaving this game is probably the worst game we played all year. And I don't think it's close, so it's definitely not a good feeling in our stomachs right now, but, I mean, we go from a championship on Sunday, really, really quick turnaround, come right out again. So we didn't get to really celebrate that much, so I'm sure when we look back -- I mean, nobody thought we were even going to make the tournament, so I guess on a season -- right now it feels pretty terrible, but probably in a couple of months, probably feel a little bit better.

Q. Jordan was already asked this, but Keegan and Connor, where was this game lost? Why was it lost?

KEEGAN MURRAY: I think for us, it was lost just from missing open shots I feel like. We went 6 for 29 from the three-point line. That's uncharacteristic of us, but I feel like we got a lot of open looks that we usually make. Especially in the first half. They just weren't dropping, but I feel like everything else defensively -- we got stops when we needed them. We rebounded well, but, yeah, just feel like it was -- we were missing shots we normally make.

CONNOR McCAFFERY: Just like what Keegan said, definitely missed some shots, feel like we had some untimely turnover. They had a couple of offensive rebounds in really big situations, and we didn't -- we just didn't capitalize on a lot of the opportunities that we had. They just sat five guys back on defense, so we didn't really get to run. They slowed the game way down, but at the end of the day, we just -- we just didn't play well. Missed a lot of shots, like Keegan said. Had a couple of floaters roll out on us, stuff like that, and sometimes it's just the way the ball rolls.

Q. Keegan, the two guys to your right, what do they mean to you, and how they've laid the foundation and laid that patchwork for the program overall? What have you seen from these teammates?

KEEGAN MURRAY: I think these two, especially our team last year kind of laid the framework just for what the expectations are now at Iowa and just what you have to do to win here, and these last two seasons, I feel like kind of put the stamp on our program from what it was. These two were part of that, them two, and I feel like they're a really big part of our program and will forever be a big part of our program.

Q. Any of the players can answer this, but Connor kind of touched on it. Winning on Sunday, short turnaround. Just kind of walk me through the preparation from Sunday to today, maybe how that affected you and rest and preparation and other things leading up to today.

KEEGAN MURRAY: I think, obviously, winning a championship is a big deal for a lot of teams, especially us since we haven't won one in a while, 16 years. The next day I feel like we're right back to work, and I feel like we had a good game plan going in, just like I said. We just did a bunch of uncharacteristic things.

On the offensive side of the ball, missed shots, but I feel like we played hard, gave 100% the whole game, and I feel like a lot of our guys stepped up, especially in the second half. We could have went away easily, but we didn't.

Q. Jordan, one more. NCAA record for games, 179. I guess do you have any final words for Hawkeye fans out there that obviously are probably hurting? Not as much as you, but knowing this is a tough day.

JORDAN BOHANNON: Just thanks for giving me a chance. It's been some of the best years of my life. I can't even put into words what -- the guys to my left, Keegan, what the Coach has meant to me. There's not a lot of people in the country that believed in me out of high school. I faced a lot of adversity coming back, you know, a couple of hip surgeries, dealt with a lot of injuries. And I can honestly say this last year, I put my heart and soul into this team, and I just -- hopefully I left this jersey in a better place than where I found it. That's all I wanted to do when I came here. I didn't care about my individual statistics, nothing like that. I just wanted to make Coach proud. I just wanted to make my family proud and this whole entire state.

I just want to thank every single Hawkeye fan that -- hopefully I inspired them to do something great with their lives, and I can't put into words what it's meant to be here wearing this jersey.



