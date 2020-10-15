HawkeyeReport - Emotional offer for the Kasper family

Kevin Kasper is an intense and competitive as they come.

You don’t travel the hard road of walking on at Iowa to earning a scholarship without those traits and you certainly don’t play eight seasons in the NFL without a competitive drive.

One thing Kasper isn’t is overly emotional. It’s just not who he is or probably ever will be, but Thursday morning the emotions of a very special moment made him feel something he has never felt before.

The University of Iowa, his alma mater, called to offer his son, Kyler Kasper, a scholarship. The call came from one of his good friends and former teammate, LeVar Woods and that made the moment extra special.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I’m just not an emotional guy. That’s never been a part of me. But, today I actually got this strange feeling when the call happened. I started getting choked up and my eyes got a little blurry,” Kasper said Thursday night.

Kasper said he was put on scholarship in his second year at Iowa and that was certainly a special day and moment, but it didn’t compare to today.

“This is an excitement that I will remember for a long time,” he said.

It’s been a pretty wild 24 hours for Kyler Kasper, a 6-foot-5 and 185 pound wide receiver from Arizona. Last night the Iowa State Cyclones stepped up with a scholarship offer, his first from a major college.

“Kyler was beyond excited as was our entire family. I really respect the coaches there and they have had a great season so far.”

Then on Thursday morning, Iowa called to offer Kyler a scholarship. It’s not only where Kevin Kasper went to school and left as Iowa’s all time receiver, but his wife is also an Iowa grad.

Kasper’s size and athletic ability make him a very intriguing prospect in the Class of 2023. His father reports that he grew around 11 inches in the last year and instead of become an awkward athlete, Kyler has improved his athleticism.

“It’s really pretty incredible because as he has grown, so has his coordination,” Kasper said. “He is doing things on and off the field that I could never do. His leaping ability is crazy. He can go up and catch the ball. I think he’s a special athlete, but he also has a great work ethic and he just tries to get better every day.”

As far as recruiting, Kasper is going to remain focused on his high school season and not rush into any decision.