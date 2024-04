Embed content not available

Previous starter at Iowa, Deacon Hill entered the transfer portal on Monday, and several Hawkeyes are set to be taken in the NFL Draft this week.

✅ Explaining why Hill likely left the program

✅ What options Iowa has at quarterback in the transfer portal

✅ Where Cooper DeJean could go in the NFL Draft

✅ Who else could get drafted from Iowa

and MORE