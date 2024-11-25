True Freshman Watch: at Maryland (2024)

We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

Two regular participants in this report played in Iowa's 29-13 win over Maryland. According to the participation report, two other true freshmen also saw the field -- though I think that's incorrect. Reece Vander Zee, who has played in most of Iowa's previous game this season, again did not play against the Terps; he's continuing to recover from a lower leg injury.





(9) Rhys Dakin: 3 punts, 142 yards (44.0 yards per attempt), 2 punts inside 20, 1 50+ yard punts

A quiet but effective day for Iowa's true freshman punt, as Dakin bounced back from his shaky outing against UCLA with a much more consistent effort. He did so despite having to deal with some strong winds as well.

His first punt of the game was a 53-yard laser that went out-of-bounds at the 5-yard line. That field-flipping kick paid off as well; Maryland went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and Iowa was able to take over around midfield. Five plays later, Drew Stevens drilled a 54-yard field goal to put Iowa up 13-0 at the end of the first half.

Dakin's second and third punts weren't quite as impressive -- they went just 39 and 40 yards, respectively -- but they were effective in the circumstances, particularly when Dakin was kicking into the wind.

(3) Jaylen Watson: no stats

Watson did not see the field on defense against Maryland (reversing a trend from recent games), though he was a participant on special teams. He played 15 snaps on punt return and kickoff coverage duties.

(3) Kyler Gerardy: no stats

(19) Brevin Doll: no stats

The participation report also listed both Gerardy and Doll as contributors, though neither recorded any stats nor were they on the field on offense or defense. Neither player is also listed as recording any snaps by Pro Football Focus' breakdown of the game.

Gerardy, who was a back-up quarterback option for Iowa on Saturday, has been #19 on the roster all season -- but that number was not available to him as a backup QB since Jackson Stratton, Iowa's starting QB on Saturday, already wears #19. So he switched (at least temporarily) to #3 yesterday.

Doll has been listed at #23 on the roster all season, but wore #19 yesterday, per the participation report. I believe Gerardy and Doll were wrongly listed on the participation report because the other players wearing #3 (Jaylen Watson) and #19 (Jackson Stratton) did see game action against Maryland.