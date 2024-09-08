True Freshman Watch: Week 2 (2024)
We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.
WEEK 2 -- SEP 7: IOWA STATE
A pretty quiet day for the true freshmen yesterday, with just two seeing the field in Iowa's 20-19 defeat to Iowa State. .
(15) Reece Vander Zee: 1 reception (4 targets), 10 yards
Vander Zee's follow-up to his dazzling debut was much quieter, as he was held without a catch until the fourth quarter, when he recorded his one and only catch of the game. He, like the rest of Iowa's passing game, had a day to forget on Saturday.
(9) Rhys Dakin: 9 punts, 363 yards (40.3 yards per attempt), 3 punts inside 20
The ineffectiveness of the Iowa offense for most of the game meant that Rhys Dakin was unfortunately a very busy man -- he punted nine times overall, including five consecutive drives in the second half when Iowa's offense was unable to do anything.
Dakin was called on in one of the game's biggest moments -- Iowa's punt back to Iowa State with 39 seconds remaining -- and while his resultant kick (a 37-yard effort fielded by ISU's Jaylin Noel at the 22-yard line) was not as excellent as anyone was hoping, it would be absurd to put too much of the blame for Saturday's loss at his feet.
Dakin was a true freshman making his second-ever start and kicking in the most pressure-packed moment of his career to date. Iowa had many other -- and bigger -- failures on offense, defense, and from the coaching staff.
WEEK 1 -- AUG 31: ILLINOIS STATE
There weren't a lot of true freshmen that saw action in Iowa's season-opening win against Illinois State, but two of the freshmen who played saw notable action, with one of them emerging as one of the standout players of the game
(15) Reece Vander Zee: 5 receptions (7 targets), 66 yards, 2 TD
Vander Zee played 64 snaps (out of 75 total, per Pro Football Focus) and had a massive impact on the game. Vander Zee led the team in receiving yards (66) and was second in receptions (behind Luke Lachey's six). Vander Zee showed great ability to make catches in traffic, and his ability to go up and get the ball was in evidence on his second touchdown catch.
Check out Eliot's feature on Vander Zee's spectacular debut as well:
READ MORE: Iowa 40, Illinois State 0: A Star is Born
(9) Rhys Dakin: 5 punts, 196 yards (39.2 avg), 3 punts inside 20
Dakin got off to a slightly shaky start, with his first punt going for only 35 yards and his second going for 38 yards. Whatever nerves he may have had early on dissipated after those first few punts, though.
Dakin's fourth punt went 44 yards (with no return) and pinned Illinois State inside the 20-yard line. His fifth punt (and only punt in the second half) went 46 yards (again with no return) and also pinned Illinois State inside the 20-yard line.
(79) Cody Fox: also saw action (per the Iowa participation report)
GAMES PLAYED TRACKER
2 GAMES:
* Vander Zee, Dakin
1 GAME:
* Fox