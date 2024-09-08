PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTVaVFkwSzZQNUwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

True Freshman Watch: Week 2 (2024)

Ross Binder • Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor

We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

WEEK 2 -- SEP 7: IOWA STATE

Advertisement

A pretty quiet day for the true freshmen yesterday, with just two seeing the field in Iowa's 20-19 defeat to Iowa State. .

(15) Reece Vander Zee: 1 reception (4 targets), 10 yards

Vander Zee's follow-up to his dazzling debut was much quieter, as he was held without a catch until the fourth quarter, when he recorded his one and only catch of the game. He, like the rest of Iowa's passing game, had a day to forget on Saturday.

(9) Rhys Dakin: 9 punts, 363 yards (40.3 yards per attempt), 3 punts inside 20

The ineffectiveness of the Iowa offense for most of the game meant that Rhys Dakin was unfortunately a very busy man -- he punted nine times overall, including five consecutive drives in the second half when Iowa's offense was unable to do anything.

Dakin was called on in one of the game's biggest moments -- Iowa's punt back to Iowa State with 39 seconds remaining -- and while his resultant kick (a 37-yard effort fielded by ISU's Jaylin Noel at the 22-yard line) was not as excellent as anyone was hoping, it would be absurd to put too much of the blame for Saturday's loss at his feet.

Dakin was a true freshman making his second-ever start and kicking in the most pressure-packed moment of his career to date. Iowa had many other -- and bigger -- failures on offense, defense, and from the coaching staff.

WEEK 1 -- AUG 31: ILLINOIS STATE

There weren't a lot of true freshmen that saw action in Iowa's season-opening win against Illinois State, but two of the freshmen who played saw notable action, with one of them emerging as one of the standout players of the game

(15) Reece Vander Zee: 5 receptions (7 targets), 66 yards, 2 TD

Vander Zee played 64 snaps (out of 75 total, per Pro Football Focus) and had a massive impact on the game. Vander Zee led the team in receiving yards (66) and was second in receptions (behind Luke Lachey's six). Vander Zee showed great ability to make catches in traffic, and his ability to go up and get the ball was in evidence on his second touchdown catch.

Check out Eliot's feature on Vander Zee's spectacular debut as well:

READ MORE: Iowa 40, Illinois State 0: A Star is Born

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

(9) Rhys Dakin: 5 punts, 196 yards (39.2 avg), 3 punts inside 20

Dakin got off to a slightly shaky start, with his first punt going for only 35 yards and his second going for 38 yards. Whatever nerves he may have had early on dissipated after those first few punts, though.

Dakin's fourth punt went 44 yards (with no return) and pinned Illinois State inside the 20-yard line. His fifth punt (and only punt in the second half) went 46 yards (again with no return) and also pinned Illinois State inside the 20-yard line.

(79) Cody Fox: also saw action (per the Iowa participation report)

GAMES PLAYED TRACKER

2 GAMES:

* Vander Zee, Dakin

1 GAME:

* Fox

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3RydWUtZnJlc2htYW4td2F0Y2gtd2Vlay0yLTIwMjQtIiwKICAgIGNz X2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZpb3dh LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdHJ1ZS1mcmVzaG1hbi13YXRjaC13ZWVr LTItMjAyNC0mYzU9MjAyMjczMzEwMyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=