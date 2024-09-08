We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

A pretty quiet day for the true freshmen yesterday, with just two seeing the field in Iowa's 20-19 defeat to Iowa State. .

(15) Reece Vander Zee: 1 reception (4 targets), 10 yards

Vander Zee's follow-up to his dazzling debut was much quieter, as he was held without a catch until the fourth quarter, when he recorded his one and only catch of the game. He, like the rest of Iowa's passing game, had a day to forget on Saturday.

(9) Rhys Dakin: 9 punts, 363 yards (40.3 yards per attempt), 3 punts inside 20

The ineffectiveness of the Iowa offense for most of the game meant that Rhys Dakin was unfortunately a very busy man -- he punted nine times overall, including five consecutive drives in the second half when Iowa's offense was unable to do anything.

Dakin was called on in one of the game's biggest moments -- Iowa's punt back to Iowa State with 39 seconds remaining -- and while his resultant kick (a 37-yard effort fielded by ISU's Jaylin Noel at the 22-yard line) was not as excellent as anyone was hoping, it would be absurd to put too much of the blame for Saturday's loss at his feet.

Dakin was a true freshman making his second-ever start and kicking in the most pressure-packed moment of his career to date. Iowa had many other -- and bigger -- failures on offense, defense, and from the coaching staff.