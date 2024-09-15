True Freshman Watch: Week 3 (2024)

We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

For the second week in a row, only two true freshmen saw action for Iowa against Troy.

(15) Reece Vander Zee: 0 receptions, 3 targets

It was a tough day for Vander Zee. He played the second-most snaps among Hawkeye wide receivers (44, behind only Jacob Gill with 45), but was unable to record a catch, despite being targeted three times by Cade McNamara. Vander Zee did drop one of the passes that came his way.

With other receivers emerging -- Terrell Washington, Jr. started and played 11 snaps, while Dayton Howard received 23 snaps, Jarriett Buie had 24 snaps, and Kaleb Brown had 7 snaps -- the breakdown of wide receiver snaps in upcoming games will be an interesting item to track. Vander Zee has been a fixture so far, but the competition for playing time should be fierce at wide receiver as the season progresses.

(9) Rhys Dakin: 4 punts, 197 yards (49.2 yards per attempt), 1 punt inside 20

Dakin punted just four times on Saturday, his lowest total in three games so far this season, and posted the best average of his young career as well. He showed impressive distance and hang time on his final two punts in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, his second quarter punt -- a low, line drive kick that went 43 yards -- was returned 77 yards for a touchdown. It was a poor punt by Dakin and the problems were only exacerbated by the failure of the coverage unit to seal the edge. That kick was a definite low point for Dakin's time at Iowa, but his vastly improved kicks on two subsequent punts was a very encouraging sign.