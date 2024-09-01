We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

There weren't a lot of true freshmen that saw action in Iowa's season-opening win against Illinois State, but two of the freshmen who played saw notable action, with one of them emerging as one of the standout players of the game

(15) Reece Vander Zee: 5 receptions (7 targets), 66 yards, 2 TD

Vander Zee played 64 snaps (out of 75 total, per Pro Football Focus) and had a massive impact on the game. Vander Zee led the team in receiving yards (66) and was second in receptions (behind Luke Lachey's six). Vander Zee showed great ability to make catches in traffic, and his ability to go up and get the ball was in evidence on his second touchdown catch (below).

Check out Eliot's feature on Vander Zee's spectacular debut as well:

