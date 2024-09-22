True Freshman Watch: Minnesota (2024)

in other news
We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.
WEEK 4 -- SEP 21: at MINNESOTA
Iowa was back to two true freshmen seeing action against Minnesota on Saturday -- the same two true frosh who've played in every game this season.
(15) Reece Vander Zee: 1 receptions, 18 yards, 2 targets
Vander Zee had one catch and one drop on two targets against the Gophers; the dropped pass ended an Iowa drive in the first quarter, but his 18-yard catch in the third quarter converted a first down and kept alive a drive that resulted in a 40-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Johnson three plays later. Vander Zee played 44 of Iowa's 64 offensive snaps, second-most among receivers (behind only Jacob Gill's 46).
(9) Rhys Dakin: 5 punts, 248 yards (49.6 yards per attempt), 3 punts inside 20
Dakin's punts on Saturday night were exceptional; despite facing his first road game and a hostile environment, as well as a slight wind, he consistently produced booming punts with excellent hang time. Three of his five punts went 50+ yards, three were downed inside the 20-yard line, and none were able to be returned by Minnesota. Dakin's growth as a true freshman has been impressive to watch.
GAMES PLAYED TRACKER
4 GAMES:
* Vander Zee, Dakin
1 GAME:
* Fox, Watson