True Freshman Watch: Wisconsin (2024)

We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

Three true freshman got to play in Iowa's 42-10 win over Wisconsin, including a fixture in the starting lineup, a rising face at defensive back, and a brand new name at tight end. Reece Vander Zee, who had played in every previous Iowa game this season, did not play on Saturday; he's continuing to recover from a lower leg injury.

After the game, Kirk Ferentz indicated that Vander Zee was not expected to be available for the upcoming UCLA game (Friday, November 8, 8 PM CT, FOX), but he was hopeful that the freshman receiver might be available after Iowa's second bye week (November16).

(9) Rhys Dakin: 3 punts, 160 yards (53.3 yards per attempt), 1 punt inside 20, 2 50+ yard punts

Another generally quiet game for Dakin -- he didn't even have to attempt a punt in the second half as Iowa's offense rolled to touchdodwns on all four possessions after the break. Dakin punted three times before halftime, though, and was a few feet away from an almost perfect performance.

Dakin attempted to pin Wisconsin deep after Iowa's first drive stalled out at the Wisconsin 49, but his attempt at a coffin-corner punt narrowly missed going out of bounds inside the 5-yard line and instead bounced into the end zone for a touchback. His other two punts were very good, though, the best of which was a booming 57-yard kick that was downed at the Wisconsin 6-yard line.

(3) Jaylen Watson: no stats

Watson again saw the field on defense and special teams for he Hawkeyes. Watson saw seven snaps on defense, primarily when Iowa was in dime coverage looks. He was also used on special teams in kickoff coverage and punt returns. A quiet day overall for Watson, but his continued presence marks him as a potential future contributor in the secondary.

(80) Michael Burt: no stats

Burt, a freshman tight end out of Omaha, saw the field for four snaps near the end of the game and was used as a blocker. He's the second true freshman tight end to see spot duty in as many weeks, after DJ Vonnahme got similar minutes against Northwestern last week. The absences of Luke Lachey and Addison Ostrenga from the tight end depth chart has had Iowa digging a little deeper at that position in recent weeks.