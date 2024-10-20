True Freshman Watch: Michigan State (2024)

in other news
Michigan State LIVE Game Thread
Join us for LIVE thoughts and analysis from East Lansing.
5-Star Commit Addie Deal Talks Official Visit: "Super, Super Special"
5-star guard and 2025 commit Addie Deal talked about Iowa's big recruiting weekend and her connection with Layla Hays.
Four-Star Friday: Iowa Commit Carson Cooney
Iowa 2025 linebacker commit, Carson Cooney has been upgraded to a four-star prospect.
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 8
Pickin' on the Big Ten tackles Week 8 of the college football season, which has a... not-great slate of Big Ten games.
We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.
WEEK 7 -- OCT 19: at MICHIGAN STATE
Once again, three true freshmen in action against Michigan State on Saturday -- the same trio that has seen the field in recent weeks.
(15) Reece Vander Zee: 3 receptions, 47 yards, 6 targets
Vander Zee played 33 snaps on Saturday, which was the second-most of any receiver, behind Jacob Gill with 34 snaps. It was also probably Vander Zee's best outing since his breakout showing against Illinois State in the season opener and he was Iowa's top-rated offensive player via Pro Football Focus. Vander Zee had three catches for 47 yards; two of them involved spectacular individual efforts to haul in errant passes from Cade McNamara.
Even though it's still very early in his career, the touchdown Vander Zee hauled in on Saturday night seems likely to go down as one of the best plays of his Iowa career when it's all said and done. It really was a spectacular piece of body control and strong hands.
(9) Rhys Dakin: 4 punts, 184 yards (46.0 yards per attempt), 2 punts inside 20, 1 touchback
Dakin had a relatively low-key game against Michigan State -- all four of his punts came during Iowa's offensively-challenged first half -- but he was largely effective, with his four punts averaging 46 yards per boot and two of his punts getting downed inside the 20-yard line. The one small failure was a touchback on a punt midway through the second quarter; given that he was punting from the Iowa 43-yard line, though, he didn't have much margin of error on that kick.
(3) Jaylen Watson: no stats
Watson saw action again, though the freshman defensive back did not log any defensive snaps in the game. He saw the field on special teams as part of the coverage units. Given the struggles of Iowa's cornerbacks opposite Jermari Harris -- TJ Hall and John Nestor were Iowa's two lowest-rated defensive players per Pro Football Focus -- Watson may have opportunities on defense sooner rather than later.
GAMES PLAYED TRACKER
7 GAMES:
* Vander Zee, Dakin
4 GAMES:
* Watson
1 GAME:
* Fox