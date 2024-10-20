True Freshman Watch: Michigan State (2024)

We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

Once again, three true freshmen in action against Michigan State on Saturday -- the same trio that has seen the field in recent weeks.

(15) Reece Vander Zee: 3 receptions, 47 yards, 6 targets

Vander Zee played 33 snaps on Saturday, which was the second-most of any receiver, behind Jacob Gill with 34 snaps. It was also probably Vander Zee's best outing since his breakout showing against Illinois State in the season opener and he was Iowa's top-rated offensive player via Pro Football Focus. Vander Zee had three catches for 47 yards; two of them involved spectacular individual efforts to haul in errant passes from Cade McNamara.

Even though it's still very early in his career, the touchdown Vander Zee hauled in on Saturday night seems likely to go down as one of the best plays of his Iowa career when it's all said and done. It really was a spectacular piece of body control and strong hands.