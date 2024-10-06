True Freshman Watch: Ohio State (2024)

We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

Three true freshmen seeing action against Ohio State on Saturday -- the same two true frosh who've played in every game this season, plus a rising defensive back.

(15) Reece Vander Zee: 3 receptions, 29 yards, 4 targets

Vander Zee had his lowest snap count of the season (34, out of 48 total offensive snaps), but his most productive game since the season opener against Illinois State. Vander Zee was targeted four times against OSU and came away with three receptions for 29 yards. This performance was definitely a step forward for Vander Zee after a few very quiet showings in September.

(9) Rhys Dakin: 5 punts, 219 yards (43.8 yards per attempt), 2 punts inside 20

Dakin got his introduction to one of the nation's most hostile road environments on Saturday and the true freshman had a shaky performance overall. Dakin's best punts in the game were his first and last punts of the day; the first came after Iowa's opening drive and was a 47-yard boot that was downed at the OSU 12-yard line. The last punt came after Iowa's final drive of the game and was a 55-yard bomb fielded at the OSU 7-yard line.

His punts in-between those two very solid kicks were less successful. The worst came in the second quarter, after Iowa's fake punt misadventure. Iowa opted to punt from midfield rather than try and convert 4th-and-inches; instead of pinning OSU deep, Dakin's punt was shanked and went just 22 yards. One play later, OSU was back at midfield.

(3) Jaylen Watson: 2 tackles, 1 solo

Watson saw 8 snaps on defense and recorded a pair of tackles, one solo. He came in with other second-team defenders late in the game and also saw action on special teams. Notably, Watson wasn't part of the travel squad to Minnesota two weeks ago. He not only made the travel squad here, but he got on the field. TJ Hall, who began the season as a starting cornerback, did not see any action against OSU. The snap counts for Watson ill be an interesting storyline to follow over the second half of the season.