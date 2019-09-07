Iowa fans were wondering why star defensive end A.J. Epenesa was so quiet as far as tackles and sacks in the opening game of the year. They didn't have to wait too long to see why Epenesa is a preseason All American. Epenesa spent a good portion of Saturday afternoon in the Rutgers backfield with one sack and four quarterback hurries in Iowa's win over the Scarlet Knights. Following the game, Epenesa discusses his play and how he freed himself up this week to get into the backfield.

