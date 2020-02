A.J. Epenesa doesn't really spend a whole lot of time looking at mock drafts, but he's heard the whispers that NFL teams are looking to see how quick and explosive he is at the NFL Combine. With that in mind, the former Hawkeye is looking to prove those doubters wrong this weekend in the combine drills. He discusses how his father trained him to be a defensive end, who is the best tackle he has faced, and how he has developed as a player.