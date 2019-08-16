IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa has been named a unanimous Sports Illustrated preseason first-team All-American.

The honor by SI adds to a long list of awards for Epenesa this preseason. Most recently, he was named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List, the Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List, and the Big Ten’s Preseason Honors List.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection last season, Epenesa (6-foot-6, 280-pounds) led the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally in sacks (10.5), ranked second in the Big Ten and 16th nationally in forced fumbles (4), and ranked fourth in the conference in tackles for loss (16.5). The Glen Carbon, Illinois, native also recorded 37 tackles, four pass break-ups, eight pressures, and a blocked punt.

The Hawkeyes open the 2019 season Aug. 31, hosting Miami, Ohio. For ticket information for all seven home games, visit hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday.