The NFL rumors have swirled all season for A.J. Epenesa and Tristan Wifs. With every mock draft showing them among the potential first round picks, the junior defensive end and tackle knew that at the end of the season they would have a decision to make. Right now, they are focused on playing one more football game in 2019 and that's the Holiday Bowl against USC.

Wirfs and Epenesa discuss putting their names into get feedback from the NFL to see where they stand with potential future employers, how they are approaching the NFL process this month, who they are leaning on for advice, and how excited they are to play in the Holiday Bowl.

