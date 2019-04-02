While the outside world may think A.J. Epenesa is close to a finished product, the junior defensive end takes the opposite approach. His name is certainly going to be floated as an early entry candidate for the NFL Draft after the season, but Epenesa says he has to work on everything to continue to get better. He discusses what he has to improve, how he is approaching the NFL Draft talk and how he is blocking it out, and why he must become a more vocal leader this season.

