All joined Iowa as a transfer from Michigan after the 2022 season, joining fellow Michigan transfer Cade McNamara as two high-profile additions who would try and provide some much-needed juice to Iowa's offense. Unfortunately, the 2023 season didn't pan out as either McNamara or All would have liked. McNamara suffered a season-ending knee injury during Iowa's fifth game of the season, against Michigan State. All suffered his own season-ending knee injury two games later, against Wisconsin. Despite missing the final seven games of Iowa's season, All led Iowa in receiving yards (299) and receiving touchdowns (3) and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from Big Ten coaches. "To the Wolverine Nation, I will forever love and thank you guys. It has been quite the ride. A lot of things happened unexpected. I love you guys and will forever be grateful for you and all the love you've shown me through the years," All said. "To the Hawkeye Nation, thank you so much for everything! Thank you guys for welcoming me with open arms and making all the games so fun to be a part of. I will love and miss you guys forever. GO HAWKS!" In four seasons at Michigan, All had 54 receptions for 565 yards and two touchdowns. All's best season came in 2021, when he had 38 receptions for 437 yards, and two touchdowns. All's efforts earned him honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from both Big Ten coaches and media.

In his statement, All thanked a host of individuals, including several coaches, friends, and family members. Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, tight ends coach Abdul Hodge, and head coach Kirk Ferentz were among those who received specific thanks. "Coach Brian Ferentz, you taught me a new side of the game I really didn't know I had," said All. "You taught me, in only 1 year of playing for you, how to play free and that there are so many other ways to play the game. Playing for you Coach made it easier to play some of the greatest games I have ever played, and it was simply because of you just being the coach that you are and not letting all the noise from the world change that." "Coach Hodge, you mushed me EVERY DAY you didn't care if I had been there for 5 years, 2 years, or even a month," All said of Hodge. "You made sure that I had everything perfected and took time to away from your day and family to meet with me anytime I needed anything or had any questions." "Coach Ferentz, thank you so much for allowing me to be a Hawkeye. You have taught me so much about A LOT of things and just listening to you talk and address the team was some of my favorite times being in Iowa City," said All. "I don't know if I ever met someone who loves the game as much as you."