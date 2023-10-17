Per Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, senior tight end Erick All is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season following a right leg injury on Saturday in the Hawkeyes 15-6 win over Wisconsin. "Unfortunately, Erick will miss the rest of the season," Ferentz said on Tuesday. "He's such a positive, hard-working guy."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIGEgYmV0dGVyIGxvb2sgYXQgdGhlIEVyaWNrIEFsbCBp bmp1cnkuIFZpZXdlciBkaXNjcmV0aW9uOiBkb24mIzM5O3Qgd2F0Y2ggdG9v IGNsb3NlbHkgaWYgeW91JiMzOTtyZSBhdCBhbGwgc3F1ZWFtaXNoLiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS0lyc1pON1UwMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0tJcnNaTjdVMDI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT3dlbiBTaWVicmluZyAoQG93 ZW5zaWVicmluZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vd2Vu c2llYnJpbmcvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTMzMTE2OTk1NjQ5MTY4MTk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Though the news wasn't good, All has kept his head up and remained focused on the betterment of the team, though he may no longer be involved in the on-field product. "My heart goes out to Erick," starting quarterback Deacon Hill said postgame on Saturday. "I was talking to him on the sideline, and he's always in good spirits and cracking jokes." "He's probably hurting a little, but I don't think he lets himself show it to anybody else," Hill added at Tuesday's media availability. "He's that guy that just wants to be there for the team and keep that momentum going. Whether he's a part of it or not, he's going to be that guy who's picking guys up and pushing them forward." All finishes his 2023 campaign with 21 catches in seven games for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGVyZeKAmXMgbW9yZSBoeXBlZCB0cmFuc2ZlciBwb3J0YWwgYWRk cyB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbiBidXQgZmV3IGhhdmUgbWFkZSBiaWdnZXIgaW1wYWN0 IHNvIGZhciB0aGFuIElvd2HigJlzIEVyaWNrIEFsbC48YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VhbGxpbmRpODM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGVhbGxpbmRpODM8L2E+IGFjY291bnRlZCBmb3IgODguMSUgb2YgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gcGFzcyBn YW1lIHlhcmRzICg5NyBvZiAxMTApIGxhc3Qgd2Vlaywgd2hpY2ggZWFybmVk IGhpbSByYXJlIDkwLjYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q RkY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBGRjwvYT4gcmVjZWl2aW5nIGdy YWRlIGZvciBURS48YnI+PGJyPlNob3dpbmcgb2ZmIGhpc+KApiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWmxacmhTQm91YyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ps WnJoU0JvdWM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmltIE5hZ3kgKEBKaW1OYWd5X1NC KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ppbU5hZ3lfU0Ivc3Rh dHVzLzE3MTE4NjQwOTkyODQzMzI2MDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciAxMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

All is the second star tight end that Iowa has lost this season, as Luke Lachey went down with an ankle injury during the Hawkeye's 41-10 win over Western Michigan. Addison Ostrenga has missed the last two games with injury as well, leaving the Iowa offense without it's top three tight ends. Though Ostrenga has practiced so far this week and may return against Minnesota on Saturday, fourth and fifth-string tight ends Steven Stillianos and Johnny Pascuzzi have never been more important for the Hawkeye offense. "[Stillianos] has been playing all season long and doing his job when we go three or four tight end personnel," Hill said. "He does a great job in the run game and he's has really grown in his route running. I have all the faith in the world in him, and he has a ton of confidence in himself because he's been doing it for a while." "I got to work with Johnny a lot in the spring and this summer when I was running with the twos," Hill said. "He's very smart and really tough. He's dependable, does a great job in the run game, ad he does everything right in the pass game." In the absence of Ostrenga, true freshman Zach Ortwerth saw snaps against Wisconsin as well. "Zach is a completely different player than he was when camp started," Stillianos said. "He's just continuing to improve like crazy. He runs really good routes, he's figuring out in the blocking game and he wants to learn. Being a true freshman and being able to get an offseason in this program - I think he'll be set up for a successful career here."