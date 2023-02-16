The Iowa-Indiana women's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 26 has been sold out since February 3, but it looks like Iowa found room for a few more attendees — and a desk.

ESPN announced on Thursday morning that it was sending its College GameDay pregame show to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 26, ahead of No. 7 Iowa women's basketball's regular season finale against No. 2 Indiana.

“Our program is thrilled to be one of three schools selected this season to have College GameDay on our campus,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder. “It’s a huge honor and we are looking forward to showcasing our program on one of the best stages in sports.”

It is the first time ever that ESPN has sent its College GameDay crew to Iowa City for a basketball game — men's or women's — and the first time GameDay has been at Iowa at all since 2006, for the Ohio State-Iowa football game.

Additionally, it is the fifth time College GameDay has ever broadcast from a women's basketball game, and the second of three planned appearances at women's games this season.

Elle Duncan will host the show, with ESPN analysts Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe also at Carver.