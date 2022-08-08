Estrella sets decision date

After wrapping up what appears to be his final two official visits in the last week, J.P. Estrella has set the date when he will announce his college decision.



He announced Monday morning that he would be sharing his college choice on September 2nd at XL Sports in his home state of Maine.

The four star prospect, ranked 53rd in the country according to Rivals.com, also said that he will be narrowing his choices over the next few weeks. The Hawkeyes are expected to be in his final mix of schools. Estrella made official visits to Syracuse, Iowa, Tennessee, and Marquette. He turned down the chance to make an official visit to Duke in late July.



After wrapping up the trip to Syracuse this past weekend, Estrella also spent some time on social media interacting with Iowa commits and players. He was engaged with three star wing Pryce Sandfort, who committed on Saturday afternoon to the Hawkeyes and there were current Iowa players playfully having discussions with him on social media.

Next on the agenda for Estrella is a trip to Chicago to participate in the Elite 24 event sponsored by Under Armor. His AAU program, Middlesex Magic, is sponsored by Under Armor.

Iowa currently has three verbal commitments in the Class of 2023. In addition to Sandfort, who is ranked #138 by Rivals.com, the Hawkeyes also have verbal pledges from Owen Freeman and Brock Harding. Iowa currently has one open scholarship remaining in the Class of 2023.