Long time Hawkeye commit and Cedar Rapids Xavier linebacker Ethan Hurkett used his official visit recently at the University of Iowa to become more proficient about their program.

“I learned a lot about their strength and conditioning program," said Hurkett. "I learned about their speed workouts and how their nutrition plays a big factor in their training.”

Hurkett also left with more knowledge regarding the education he will be receiving in Iowa City.

“I was able to see their top-notch academic facilities and see how high their player graduation rate was.”

The visit as a whole was something that Hurkett enjoyed due to those around him.

“It was great to get to know all the other recruits and commits and talk with the coaching staff more," Hurkett said. "It's always a great time down there.”

Hurkett went through with the rounds with a number of his future teammates getting a better feel for being a Hawkeye.

“We got an academic tour, locker room tour, got to see the city with current players, and eat at Coach Ferentz's house.”

Being a part of the Class of 2020 is something that Hurkett is thrilled about.

“I think we have a great group of guys, and I'm excited to get on campus with them again.”

Hurkett continued to grow the relationships that he has made with the staff in Iowa City.

“I enjoyed talking with Coach Ferentz and Coach Bell," he said. "I also enjoyed talking with Coach Doyle a little bit.”

In hopes of winning another state championship, Hurkett has worked hard to make the most of his off-season.

“I am just trying to get bigger, faster, and stronger," said Hurkett. "I am looking forward to the season.”

Hurkett was able to work on his skills with the Hawkeyes at a camp earlier in the summer.

“I enjoyed it and thought it went well," Hurkett said. "It was good to get coached by Coach Bell and Coach Niemann.”