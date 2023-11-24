LINCOLN — Iowa just keeps finding a way. And on Saturday, that way included two very familiar names. Defensive end Ethan Hurkett intercepted a Chubba Purdy pass with 31 seconds left in a tie game, and running back Leshon Williams used a 22-yard rush to put the Hawkeyes in position for a game-winning field goal by Marshall Meeder as Iowa closed out its regular season with a 13-10 victory at Nebraska. "Just really happy how we fought," linebacker Jay Higgins said. "This one's really a definition of what Iowa football's all about." Iowa has now won six straight games in Lincoln, the best in college football since Oklahoma ran off eight straight from 1943 to 1957.

Click now for your annual subscription to Go Iowa Awesome and all of the premium coverage from today's game and this season!

Advertisement

Hurkett's interception jolted the game back in Iowa's favor, after a bizarre coaching decision gave the Huskers a shot at winning in regulation. With the score tied at 10 late, Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill had been sacked on second down, forcing a 3rd and 12 with 41 seconds left and the ball on Iowa's 25-yard line. Nebraska only had one timeout left, and it stood to reason that after the sack Iowa's best move was to keep the clock moving and play for overtime. Instead, Iowa called its first timeout, putting the ball in Hill's hands... at which point he threw a potentially disastrous interception to Husker DB Tommi Hill (no relation to Deacon). A holding penalty wiped out Hill's return and put the Huskers back on their own side of the 50, but a sure OT suddenly looked like Nebraska's shot — and only Nebraska's shot — at winning in regulation. "Obviously not the way I wanted that previous drive to turn out," Deacon Hill said afterwards. "But we had complete faith in our defense. I mean, who wouldn't? Best defense in the country." Lo and behold, on Nebraska's second play with the ball, Hurkett showed pass rush on a zone blitz, then dropped into the shallow middle — and right on cue, found the ball heading straight for him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JTlQgSU9XQSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQjFqdEV0MXJj dSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxanRFdDFyY3U8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg SGVhdmVucyEgKEBIZWF2ZW5zRlgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSGVhdmVuc0ZYL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI4MTQ3Njc2OTU1MzE2MzQwP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"We were in a blitz, and Nick Jackson made a really good call to put me in the middle zone in the field," said Hurkett. "I was sitting back there in my zone, I saw the ball get thrown, it was almost like slow motion. I couldn't believe it at first." Hurkett jumped up to snag the ball, then returned it through traffic to the Husker 37-yard line — not quite field goal range, especially on a blustery November day that had given starting kicker Drew Stevens hell, but close enough that all of a sudden, it was Iowa with designs on winning in regulation. Enter Leshon Williams. Williams, who had 111 yards rushing against Nebraska's fifth-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, took the decisive step in setting Meeder up to succeed, running 22 yards through the heart of the Husker defense into the red zone with under 10 seconds left.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IVUdFIFJVTiBMRVNIT04gV0lMTElBTVMgVE8gVEhFIDE1IFdJVEgg NyBTRUNTIExFRlQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pkellFUHJGdVAi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aZHpZRVByRnVQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhl YXZlbnMhIChASGVhdmVuc0ZYKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0hlYXZlbnNGWC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyODE0NzkyNTMxMjcyMTI1OD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK