2025 big man Malik Kordel, an international prospect out of Germany, took an official visit to Iowa this week, attending the Hawkeyes' matchup with Oregon on Wednesday.

In addition to intel we received on Kordel's visit, along with the outlook of his recruitment that we shared with our premium subscribers, we'll break down the Fraport Syliner center's tape from his professional minutes overseas, how he could fit in at Iowa and more.