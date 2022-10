There are always games going on along the defensive line and sometimes those calls are made at the last second and the result can be very positive. That was the case on Saturday for Joe Evans and the Iowa defense. Defensive tackle Logan Lee made a call and Evans did exactly what he was supposed to do and came free to hit C.J. Stroud, causing a fumble that he scooped up and scored Iowa's only touchdown of the day.



Following the loss, Evans talked in-depth about the play that resulted in seven points for the Hawkeyes and put them in the lead. He also discusses how this team is going to be sticking together no matter what, moving forward.