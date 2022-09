Senior DE Joe Evans has played in 30 games over his four years with the Hawkeyes, but Saturday against South Dakota State was his first time in the starting lineup. He picked up right where he left off last season as a force in opponents’ backfields, as he recorded 2.5 tackles for loss, including a sack of QB Mark Gronowski for a safety to put the Hawkeyes up 7-3 in the fourth quarter.

Evans met with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss his safety against the Jackrabbits, as well as problems that Hunter Dekkers and Jirehl Brock pose to the Iowa offense and more.