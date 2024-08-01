Every 2025 MBB OV Set or in the Works + Confidence Meters Pt. 2
With football season right around the corner, high school basketball official visit season is on the horizon as well. After putting together an article on six other targets that plan to take official visits, Fran McCaffery and Iowa kept hard after on the recruiting trail and have scheduled several more.
Let's take a look at the remainder of the prospects that have either set an official visit date or that currently have plans to take an OV to Iowa City.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news