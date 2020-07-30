HawkeyeReport - External review of Iowa's football culture released

External review of Iowa's football culture released
Kansas City law firm Husch Blackwell has completed their independent review of the Iowa football program and its culture.
The University of Iowa will be holding a press conference at 1 PM today to discuss the report, which can be found at the link below.
https://now.uiowa.edu/2020/07/iowa-football-program-review-complete
Kirk Ferentz statement on external review which was released this morning.— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 30, 2020
He will meet with the media during a press conference today at 1:00 p.m. CT: pic.twitter.com/H65uttRiLc