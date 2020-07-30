 HawkeyeReport - External review of Iowa's football culture released
External review of Iowa's football culture released

Kansas City law firm Husch Blackwell has completed their independent review of the Iowa football program and its culture.

The University of Iowa will be holding a press conference at 1 PM today to discuss the report, which can be found at the link below.

https://now.uiowa.edu/2020/07/iowa-football-program-review-complete

