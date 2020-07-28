HawkeyeReport - Fall Preview: Offensive Line

The engine that always drives the Iowa offense is the offensive line and in 2020 thanks to several returning starters and the addition of a very talented graduate transfer, the Hawkeyes could be strong up front. We take a look



STARTER LOST

Tristan Wirfs

STARTERS RETURNING

Alaric Jackson, Mark Kallenberger, Tyler Linderbaum, and Kyler Schott

THE TWO DEEP (PROJECTED)

LT: Alaric Jackson, Jack Plumb

LG: Mark Kallenberger, Cole Banwart

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Cole Banwart

RG: Kyler Schott, Justin Britt

RT: Coy Cronk, Mark Kallenberger

FALL OUTLOOK

Every year what happens with the Iowa offense always begins up front. You can look back throughout the Ferentz era and without fail, if the Hawkeyes are good along the offensive line, then usually the offense is good and the season ends up pretty well.

Now, we are still in this is the line on paper stage, but this offensive line looks like it has a chance to be pretty good.

If you talk to Kirk Ferentz or Brian Ferentz, who have probably forgotten more about offensive line play than most of us know, they tell you it all begins at center. Iowa has a really good and potentially great one in Tyler Linderbaum. He performed remarkably well last season in his first year at center and he should take a real leap this fall.

After the center position, most offensive line experts jump out the tackle positon and again, Iowa has a pair of really good starters. Last year Alaric Jackson got rolled up on with some friendly fire and hurt his knee. After the season he said he was probably around 70% the rest of the way. Now he should be 100% in his senior year. On the right side the most likely starter is Indiana transfer Coy Cronk, who joined the Hawkeyes for the second semester after graduating from the Hoosiers.

The Hawkeyes have plenty of options at guard. For the purposes of this exercise, we will plug in the starters at guard from the Holiday Bowl, but understand that it could look very different this season. At right tackle, Kyler Schott made the most of his opportunity last season and established himself as a starter at guard. On the left side, Mark Kallenberger started at guard and had one of his best performances. One thing we can’t completely rule out is Kallenberger challenging for playing time at right tackle and Cronk moving to guard. Also, Kallenberger and Schott will probably get a strong push from Cole Banwart.

Iowa has a good amount of talent and depth beyond the players already mentioned and in the two deep.

PLAYER TO WATCH

In some ways, how good the Iowa offensive line ends up being in 2020 will depend on the performance of Coy Cronk. The former Indiana standout and three year starter for the Hoosiers, injured his ankle in the fourth game last year and ended up using 2019 as a redshirt season.

When Tristan Wirfs left early for the NFL it created a giant hole, literally and figuratively, on the right edge of the offensive line. That’s why having Cronk join the Iowa program was so important. The Hawkeyes will welcome a proven Big Ten veteran to the offensive line and protecting the edge will be vital for a young inexperienced quarterback.

All reports are that Cronk is back to 100% after the ankle injury and should be ready for the upcoming season. If he can shake off some of the rust from the time on the sidelines, then the Hawkeye offensive line should be in good shape in 2020.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

Given the depth that Iowa has up front, it’s safe to say that the Hawkeyes freshmen offensive linemen will redshirt this season. It’s a promising group that includes Mason Richman, Josh Volk, and Tyler Elsbury.