Another home Iowa football game this past weekend meant another full slate of Iowa Women’s Basketball recruits coming for visits to Iowa City. Class of 2025 5’11 SF Libby Fandel out of Cedar Rapids Xavier was in attendance for an unofficial visit.

Fandel currently has offers from South Dakota, South Dakota State and Drake. An impressive freshman season for Xavier ending with an All-State Tournament selection has the Iowa coaching staff interested and will certainly catch the attention of other schools soon.

Fandel averaged 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game, while shooting 41.7% from 3pt range for a Saints team that went 21-7 and won the 4A State Tournament over Bishop Heelan. Her play over the five-game playoff stretch was a big reason why they were able to make a deep run.

Playoff Statistics

Marion: 12 points, 6 steals, 2 rebounds

Keokuk: 5 points, 4 assists, 3 steals

Central DeWitt: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

Dallas Center-Grimes: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals

Bishop Heelan: 9 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal

Jeremy Brooks of Prep Girls Hoops had this to say about her game.

“Fandel is a 2 guard who can play any position 1-3 in high school. The skilled combo guard really has it all, she can dribble under pressure, shoot from close or distance, can pass with either hand or blow by her defender for a finish if she is being overplayed. I had the privilege of watching her play these past few years and she keeps getting better and better, being a difference maker when on the floor.”

We caught up with the incoming sophomore at Cedar Rapids Xavier to discuss her visit to Iowa City, potentially getting an offer from the Hawkeyes and more.

Q: How was your visit to Iowa City this past weekend?

FANDEL: The visit to Iowa was awesome. The program is one of the best I’ve experienced with great leadership giving women’s basketball players an opportunity like no other. I enjoyed seeing Carver and loved the locker room with their mission statement on the wall.

Q: What is your relationship with Coach Lisa Bluder and the rest of the coaching staff like?

FANDEL: The entire staff is kind and welcoming. They all care about the players and love the game of basketball, but they also want each person to be the best they can be.

Q: What is the coaching staff telling you about potentially getting an offer?

FANDEL: I was excited in this discussion with Coach Bluder and Coach Jensen and their belief in me as a player and as a person. The timing of the offer may not be right now, so my work continues in the classroom and on the court to be the best I can be.

Q: Just the three offers so far? Any other schools outside of talking to you?

FANDEL: Yes, three offers. I am talking with multiple schools. I am enjoying the recruiting process and getting to know different programs and trying to find the best fit for me.

Q: Have you gotten a chance to meet any of the current Iowa players?

FANDEL: I was invited to the Elite camp. I got to know a few of them better than others. Kate Martin was my coach for our scrimmages. She was very motivating and a great leader. I also got to play against Hannah Stuelke in high school basketball. She is not only a great player, but also has great sportsmanship and I have a lot of respect for her. I look forward to getting to know more of them as the process continues.

Q: As you go through the recruiting process, what are some things in particular that you are looking for in a school that will make them standout when compared with others?

FANDEL: The coaches matter a lot to me and how much they care about their players as people, not just athletes. I want to be a part of a program that feels like family and where I can be myself.

Q: What would you say are the strengths of your game right now and what are some things that you are looking to improve on?

FANDEL: My strength is my versatility. Shooting is also a strength. I have been working a lot of my shot, especially from behind the arc. Another strength is my dribble drive and finish either at the basket or from a jump shot. I always want to continue to work on and improve my defense. I also want to get stronger, which will improve my rebounding, both offensively and defensively.

Q: Very successful run in the playoffs with Xavier last year, what did you learn about yourself as a player during that five-game stretch?

FANDEL: During our run to the state championship, I gained confidence and believed I could compete with anyone. If I believed in myself, my coaches and my teammates, we could play with any team and be in every game. The 3OT game (against Dallas Center-Grimes) helped me grow to handle pressure situations. I’m looking forward to this year, as we have another great team of players to compete for another championship.

Q: Do you have any other visits scheduled for this fall?

FANDEL: I don’t have any visits scheduled, as our volleyball team is still competing for a state championship and basketball practice starts Monday. I’m looking to get a few on the schedule for early next year.



