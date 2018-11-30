Iowa tight end Noah Fant has already played his last game as a Hawkeye. On Friday, Fant announced that he will leaving college a year early to enter the NFL Draft and will not play in Iowa's bowl game, sources confirmed to HawkeyeReport.com.

A first team All-Big Ten selection this week by conference coaches, Fant finished the 2018 season with 39 catches for 519 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his three-year career at Iowa, Fant caught 78 passes for 1,083 yards and 19 touchdowns, which is the most for any tight end in school history.

In a statement posted on Twitter Friday morning, Fant wrote:

Dear Hawkeye Nation,

First and foremost I want to thank God for his continued blessings - without him no opportunities offered would be possible.

Thank you Hawkeye Nation - I've been blessed to play for the University of Iowa - in Kinnick - in front of the best fans in the nation - who have shown unending love and support.

After multiple discussions with my family, coaches, and a lot of prayer, I have decided to forego the remainder of my eligibility and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Thank you Football and Academic support staff - for pushing me to heights that I never thought were possible. The lessons you've helped me learn will carry with me throughout life, helping me achieve success no matter what I'm doing.

Thank you Coach Ferentz and Coach Doyle, for the opportunity and the honor to represent the black and gold - for helping me grow physically and mentally - more than I thought possible.

Thank you to my position coaches, Coach LeVar Woods and Coach Brian Ferentz, for being instrumental in my development on and off the field.

I am truly grateful for the opportunities that all of you have given me. I know with all of my heart that the University of Iowa was the program meant for me.

Since the very first time I put on a pair of football pads as a child, it was been my dream to play in the NFL. I am very excited for what the future holds and extremely humbled by the amazing opportunity in front of me. I will always bleed the black and gold and forever be a Hawkeye.

Thank you Hawkeye Nation! #GoHawks

Noah Fant, #87