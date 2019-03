There's a little friendly competition going on leading up to the NFL Draft between Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. Fant makes is clear, he wants to be the first tight end drafted this year and this weekend at the NFL Combine, he's hoping to prove he is worthy of it. Of course, his Iowa teammate is also hoping to do the same thing. Fant discusses his reasons for not playing in the bowl game, what he hopes to show at the NFL Combine, his contact with George Kittle, and what teams he has spoken with in the draft process.